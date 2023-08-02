WYALUSING, Pa. (WETM) — Motorists traveling through Wyalusing next week might experience some delays.

Starting on Monday, Aug. 6, engineers will be inspecting the underside of the bridge that carries Wyalusing New Albany Road (Route 2010) over the Susquehanna River. The crew will be using an under-bridge crane on the bridge to perform the inspection.

Wyalusing New Albany Road will have a single-lane condition and a 12-foot-width restriction on the bridge to accommodate the inspection. Flaggers will be on the scene to direct traffic. The inspection and lane restriction are expected to last through Thursday, Aug. 10.

PennDOT is reminding motorists to slow down, be alert, and drive with caution through the work zone. Motorists can stay up to date on road conditions in Pennsylvania by visiting 511pa.com.