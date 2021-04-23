Road work continues on Rt. 199 next week in Athens, Sayre

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – A four-year reconstruction project is continuing on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County.

The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

On Monday, April 26, Route 199 (Spring Street) will be closed to southbound traffic between Cayuta Street and North Lehigh Avenue, while the contractor, Kriger Construction, continues work on the full depth pavement reconstruction project.

Work includes drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

Detour information:

Southbound cars will follow a .87-mile detour using Bradford Street and North Elmer Avenue.

Northbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

The contractor will also be installing new inlets and drainage upgrades between Walnut Street and Stevenson Street in Athens and Sayre Borough. In addition, there will be some utility relocations being performed at various locations throughout the project. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns and drive with caution through the work zone.

Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, 4-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.

