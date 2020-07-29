Road work scheduled across Bradford County starting next week

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Two road work projects will begin in Columbia Township in Bradford County next week.

First, a portion of Route 3038 (Old State Road) in Columbia Township, Bradford County, will be closed during daylight hours beginning next week, beginning on Monday, August 3.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will close Old State Road between the intersections with Painter Lick Lane and Van Horn Hollow Road while they replace a deteriorating pipe.

A detour using Route 6 in Columbia Township, Bradford County and Route 2033 Sullivan Township, Tioga County will be in place while the work is being performed. The detour will be daytime only.

Work is expected to be completed on Tuesday, August 4, weather permitting.

Second, on Wednesday, August 5, a PennDOT maintenance crew will close Old Royd Road between the intersections with Pine Hollow Road and Sopertown Road, while they replace a deteriorating pipe.

A detour using Routes 4016 and 4033 in Columbia Township Bradford County and Route 1012 in Rutland Township, Tioga County will be in place while the work is being performed. The detour will be daytime only.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, August 7, weather permitting.