Road work scheduled in Chemung, Lowman

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Construction is set to begin on a culvert replacement project in Chemung County.

Silverline Construction will replace a box culvert on CR 3 – Wyncoop Creek Road, ¼-mile south of the intersection with Clark Road. The box culvert replacement will begin April 7, 2021, with completion slated for late May 2021.

The signed detour for the project will be on County-owned roads, and will run as follows: From the intersection of CR 3 and CR 60 Main Street, CR 60 west to CR 2 Lowman Road to CR 42 Hoffman Hollow Road to CR 22 Hogback Road to CR 3 Wyncoop Creek Road.

Wyncoop Creek Road will be available for local traffic only from Main Street, north to the culvert, and from Hogback Road, south to the culvert.

Schedules can be affected by weather on or prior to work dates, as all subsequent work gets delayed. Please drive carefully through work zones and while utilizing detours, and provide additional travel time to reach your destination.

If you have any questions, please contact the Department of Public Works at (607) 739-3896.