Road work scheduled in Elkland Borough

ELKLAND, Pa. (WETM) – Road work is scheduled to begin next week on Route 4023 (Addison Road) in Elkland Borough, according to PennDOT.

On Thursday, May 20, between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing work on Addison Road between Route 49 and the New York state line.

Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging during the reclamation project. Drivers should also expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, slow down, and drive with caution. Work on this project is weather permitting.