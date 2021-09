HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Hornell will be milling streets on Wednesday, Sept. 29, weather permitting.

The following streets will be affected and no parking will be allowed on these streets beginning at 7 a.m.

Crescent Street

Wesley Avenue

Chaddock Avenue

West Street

Greeley Lane

Armory Place

Residents are encouraged to find alternate routes and to find alternate parking prior to 7 a.m. on Wednesday.