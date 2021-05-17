Road work scheduled in Lawrence Township

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – A reclamation project is set to begin this week on Route 1026 (East Lawrence Road) in Lawrence Township, Tioga County.

On Friday, May 21 through Tuesday, May 25, between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew will be working on East Lawrence Road between Route 287 and Cross Road.

Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.

Drivers should be alert, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, slow down, and drive with caution. Work on this project is weather permitting.