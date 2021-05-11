Road work scheduled in the City of Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira Department of Public Works will begin road work on three local streets starting May 17.

Work will consist of “mill and fill” with milling scheduled for May 17-20 and final paving scheduled for May 24-27.

The following streets are scheduled to be Milled and Filled:

1. Luce Street, from Gaines St Ext. to Robinson Street

2. Fulton Street, from Mt. Zoar Street to South Ave.

3. Pennsylvania Ave, from South Ave. to Thompson Street

The Department of Public Works askes that all vehicles removed from the street and out of driveways before 6:00 a.m.

The street will be reopened when milling and paving are completed. Notices will be distributed to affected residents prior to the start of each road paving.

Planned work is subject to change based on weather and contracted equipment availability.

Anyone with questions should call the DPW at (607) 737-5750.