Road work scheduled on Route 1026 in Lawrence Township

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – A pipe replacement project is set to begin this week on Route 1026 (East Lawrence Road) in Lawrence Township, according to PennDOT.

On Thursday, April 22, through Tuesday, April 27, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., East Lawrence Road will be closed between Route 287 and Cross Road, while a PennDOT maintenance crew replaces a pipe.

A detour using Cross Road, Buckwheat Hollow Road and Route 287 will be in place while work is being performed. Motorists should expect travel delays and drive with caution.