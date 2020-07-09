Road work starting Monday on Route 467 in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – A drainage improvement project is set to begin next week on Route 467 in Pike and Stevens Townships in Bradford County.

On Monday, July 13, the contractor, Plum Contracting, Inc., will begin installation of a pipe underdrain from approximately 300 feet south of the intersection with Route 1010 (CC Allis Road) in Pike Township and will continue to the intersection with Route 706 in Stevens Township.

Motorists should expect alternating single lane restrictions with flagging. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

Work on the 2.17-mile project is expected to be completed by mid-August of 2020, weather permitting.