BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – A road work project will begin this week in multiple townships in Bradford County.

According to PennDOT, a crack sealing project will begin on roads across Bradford County on Sept. 20. The project will start with Route 1069 on Pitney Street in Sayre Borough.

The following routes will be involved in the crack sealing project:

Route 6 in Burlington, North Towanda, Wysox, Standing Stone, Wyalusing, Tuscarora townships and Towanda Borough

Route 220 in Albany, Monroe, Towanda, North Towanda, Ulster Athens townships and New Albany Borough

Route 414 in Franklin and Monroe townships

Route 1043, Sheshequin Road, in Sheshequin, Litchfield townships

Route 1056, Cotton Hollow Road, in Litchfield, Windham townships

Route 1066, Lincoln Street, in Sayre Borough

Route 1068, Lockhart Street, in Sayre Borough

Route 1069, Pitney Street, in Sayre Borough

Route 1070, North Keystone Avenue, in Sayre Borough

Route 1072, Yanuzzi Drive, in Sayre Borough

Route 2036, Patterson Boulevard, in North Towanda Township

Route 4022, Wilawana Road, in Ridgebury, Athens townships

Route 8001, Ramp A, in North Towanda Township

Route 8002, Ramp F, in North Towanda Township

Route 8007, Ramp A, in Athens Borough

Route 8009, Ramp E, in Athens Township

Route 9101, Ramp Z, in Towanda Township

Route 9104 in Athens Township

Project work on sections of Routes 6, 220, 1043, 1056, 4022, 1066, 1068, 1069, 1070 and 1072 will take place between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers should expect single lane restrictions with flaggers guiding traffic. The project is expected to be completed in December of 2023.

All road work is weather permitting and subject to change.