BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – A road work project will begin this week in multiple townships in Bradford County.
According to PennDOT, a crack sealing project will begin on roads across Bradford County on Sept. 20. The project will start with Route 1069 on Pitney Street in Sayre Borough.
The following routes will be involved in the crack sealing project:
- Route 6 in Burlington, North Towanda, Wysox, Standing Stone, Wyalusing, Tuscarora townships and Towanda Borough
- Route 220 in Albany, Monroe, Towanda, North Towanda, Ulster Athens townships and New Albany Borough
- Route 414 in Franklin and Monroe townships
- Route 1043, Sheshequin Road, in Sheshequin, Litchfield townships
- Route 1056, Cotton Hollow Road, in Litchfield, Windham townships
- Route 1066, Lincoln Street, in Sayre Borough
- Route 1068, Lockhart Street, in Sayre Borough
- Route 1069, Pitney Street, in Sayre Borough
- Route 1070, North Keystone Avenue, in Sayre Borough
- Route 1072, Yanuzzi Drive, in Sayre Borough
- Route 2036, Patterson Boulevard, in North Towanda Township
- Route 4022, Wilawana Road, in Ridgebury, Athens townships
- Route 8001, Ramp A, in North Towanda Township
- Route 8002, Ramp F, in North Towanda Township
- Route 8007, Ramp A, in Athens Borough
- Route 8009, Ramp E, in Athens Township
- Route 9101, Ramp Z, in Towanda Township
- Route 9104 in Athens Township
Project work on sections of Routes 6, 220, 1043, 1056, 4022, 1066, 1068, 1069, 1070 and 1072 will take place between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers should expect single lane restrictions with flaggers guiding traffic. The project is expected to be completed in December of 2023.
All road work is weather permitting and subject to change.