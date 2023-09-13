TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — A road work project is scheduled to start in multiple townships in Tioga County on Monday.

According to PennDOT, crews will start sealing cracks in roads across Tioga County on Sept. 18. Cracks will be sealed along Route 287 in Tioga and Lawrence, Route 49 in Westfield and Deerfield, Route 249 in Middlebury, Route 660 in Richmond, and Route 2005 in Covington and Putnam.

Crews will be working at all hours. Motorists should be prepared for single-lane conditions in areas where the crews are working and should expect to encounter slow-moving vehicles. Flaggers will be at the road work sites to guide traffic.

The sealing project is expected to be completed in December unless inclement weather causes delays.

PennDOT is reminding motorists to slow down, be alert, and drive with caution through work zones. Motorists should also be prepared for delays and allot more travel time if they expect to travel along the roads being repaired over the course of the next few months.