TROY, Pa. (WETM) — Road work on Route 6 in Troy is about to start back up.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, the eastbound lane of Route 6 will be closed between 0.8 miles east of the intersection with Route 14 to the intersection with Peters Road. This lane will reopen on Thursday, July 20.

Crews will be working for 24 hours a day. Flaggers will be on-site to guide motorists through the work zone. PennDOT is advising motorists to drive with caution through the work zone and be prepared for travel delays.

The continuous work being done on this portion of Route 6 is part of a $6.5 million reconstruction project. The project includes roadway reconstruction, new drainage, bridge preservation, and more. The project is expected to be completed in July 2024.

To view road conditions and work zones in Pennsylvania, visit 511pa.com.