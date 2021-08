STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Some roads that were closed due to last week’s historic flooding in Steuben County have reopened.

Vince Spagnoletti, County DPW Commissioner, said “All Steuben County DPW roads are open. We started today going house to house to remove flood debris removed from the homes.”

There is a flash flood warning in effect tonight for Steuben County until 6:30 p.m.