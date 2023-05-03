STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Department of Public Works has announced the approval of Roadside Cleanup Weeks for all cities, villages, and towns in the county.

Each municipality has a choice as to when they do the cleanup, they’re able to choose two weeks out of the year to send items to the Bath Landfill at no charge.

Up to 20 tons of garbage and 10 tons of tires will be allowed for municipalities to drop off at the landfill.

Eric Rose, Commissioner of Public Works, wants to remind residents that this is a roadside cleanup for municipalities in the county and not a house-to-house pick-up.

Residents within the county must contact their municipality to figure out when house-to-house pick-ups will be available.

Municipalities delivering garbage and tires to the landfill must do so in village or town tricks and weigh in at the Bath Landfill entrance on Turnpike Road, and must comply with the following rules:

Truck drivers shall notify scale attendant “Roadside Cleanup weeks”

Separate the tires, appliances, and scrap metal

Remove tire rims

Metal containers greater than 2.5 gallons shall have the ends cut off and be crushed

Liquid wastes and hazardous wastes will not be accepted

The cleanup has been going on for years and was designed to get help take care of unwanted garbage and tires that were being found on rural roads in the county.