TROY, P.a. (WETM) — Motorists traveling through Troy during the next few days should be prepared for delays.

Crews will be working on a roadway reconstruction project on Route 6 for 24 hours a day starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 18. The roadwork will take place between 0.8 miles east of the intersection with Route 14 and the intersection with Peters Road. The project is expected to be completed on Thursday, June 22, but inclement weather could affect this schedule.

Motorists traveling through this portion of Route 6 can expect single-lane conditions. Flaggers will be present on the scene to guide traffic. PennDOT is asking motorists to slow down and drive with caution through the roadwork zone.

For more information about road conditions and scheduled roadwork in Pennsylvania, you can visit 511pa.com.