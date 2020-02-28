Roadwork continues on County Route 56 in Chemung

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – Construction will resume replacing the bridge deck along County Route 56 over I-86 in the Town of Chemung during the week of March 2.

Construction activities at the project site will include replacing the concrete bridge deck and painting steel beams. The completion of this work is expected to finish later this fall.

During the upcoming construction season, motorists may experience minor travel delays while County Route 56 is reduced to a single lane with alternating traffic controlled by a temporary signal.

Motorists along I-86 will encounter occasional lane closures in each direction.