BRADFORD COUNTY, P.a. (WETM) — A construction project in Sayre will cause a portion of South Keystone Avenue to close on Monday.

On June 12, a portion of South Keystone Avenue (Route 199) between Chemung Street and Woodworth Street will be closed to northbound traffic. Southbound vehicles will be able to drive through the work zone, but northbound traffic and trucks will have to follow detours.

Northbound vehicles will be able to follow a 1.24-mile-long detour that will use Chemung Street, South Elmer Avenue, and West Lockhart Street. Trucks will need to follow a 7.7-mile-long detour that will use Route 220 and the Southern Tier Expressway. All motorists traveling through this portion of South Keystone Avenue should be prepared for delays.

For more updates on road conditions and road construction projects in Pennsylvania, visit 511pa.com.