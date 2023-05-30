TROY, P.a. (WETM) — A two-year-long road reconstruction project will continue in Troy this weekend.

On Sunday, June 4, shoulder reconstruction will begin on Route 6. There will be single-lane conditions from the intersection with Peters Road and 0.8 miles east of the intersection with Route 14. Crews will work on the reconstruction project 24 hours a day. Flaggers will be present at the scene to guide motorists.

Motorists traveling through this portion of Route 6 should expect delays during the roadwork. PennDOT is advising motorists to slow down, drive with caution, and stay alert while driving through this and other roadwork sites.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the primary contractor for the two-year-long project. The $6.5 million project includes new drainage, bridge preservation, roadway reconstruction, and more. The overall project is expected to be completed in July 2024. The Route 6 shoulder reconstruction currently does not have an expected completion date.

For updates on road conditions in Pennsylvania, you can visit 511pa.com.