WATKINGS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM)- A local youth robotics team, Mechanical Meltdown, ended out their season as the best in New York State.

Mechanical Meltdown is based in Watkins Glen and is comprised of youth in grades 7th-12th from 5 counties surrounding Watkins Glen. Currently there are members from Watkins Glen, Trumansburg, Ithaca, and Horseheads.

Mechanical Meltdown Robotics Team Credit: Flare Robotics

The Mechanical Meltdown team is now finishing up their 5th year. They use skills of engineering, technology, business, and teamwork all while building a robot. They also track the progress of the robot through documentation and present to a panel of judges to describe their season.

Each season there is a new challenge. The team then problem solve throughout the process to “design, build, and program the robot to complete the challenge.” (Finger Lakes Area Robotics Education)

Back in December of 2021, Mechanical Meltdown won the Inspire Award, the top honor. The team also set many state records. At the Excelsior Regional Championship, the Mechanical Meltdown team beat their own previously held state record. In the semi-finals they unfortunately did not win a bid to the World Championship.