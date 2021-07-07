Rochester man arrested as a Fugitive From Justice in Bradford County

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Angel Lopez, 21, was arrested as a Fugitive From Justice in Bradford County.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Lopez was incarcerated at the Chemung County Jail on separate charges when he was found to be wanted by the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office in Pennsylvania for retail theft.

According to a prior release by the Sheriff’s Office, Lopez was arrested on an outstanding Superior Court Warrant for Violation of Probation issued by Chemung County Court on March 20, 2020.

Lopez was arrested on the Fugitive From Justice charge and was arraigned in The Town of Big Flats Court where he was remanded to the Chemung County Jail awaiting extradition by the Pennsylvania authorities.