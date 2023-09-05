CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Rockwell Museum has announced that it will be adding a new curator to its team.

Amanda Lett is joining the Rockwell Museum as the new curator of collections and exhibitions. According to the Rockwell, Lett will shape the museum’s future exhibitions, improve the museum’s collections and programs, and cultivate connections between the museum and the community.

“I am so happy to join the Rockwell. It is such a gem of a museum,” said Lett. “I am very inspired by the creativity and dedication to the community that the team brings to all of their projects, and am excited to see what the future holds here.”

As a curator, Lett’s responsibilities will include researching and acquiring new artworks, designing exhibitions, introducing a newly published collection guide, and leading the reinterpretation and installation of the Rockwell’s permanent collection. Additionally, she will kick off the museum’s 2024 lecture series with a talk focused on her dissertation.

Lett finished her PhD in American art at Boston University in 2019. After that, Lett worked as a curatorial assistant in the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s American painting and sculpture department. While working there, Lett was involved in exhibition interpretation for special exhibitions and permanent galleries. She was also part of a team that was responsible for redesigning and reinstalling the permanent American collection after the museum expanded in 2020. Lett has also worked at the Worcester Art Museum, the Boston University Art Gallery, the Gilcrease in Tulsa, and the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.

“The search committee was impressed not only with Amanda’s educational background and experience, but also with her collaborative approach, demonstrated leadership skills and dedication to education,” says Brian Lee Whisenhunt, executive director at The Rockwell Museum. “Likewise, her commitment to promoting diverse artistic perspectives aligns so well with the Museum’s mission. We believe that Amanda will play a pivotal role in fostering meaningful connections between our visitors and the artworks we present.”

The Rockwell Museum is a Smithsonian Affiliate located in Downtown Corning. This museum displays a permanent collection and temporary exhibitions of American art. The museum also hosts community events and programs.

To learn more about the Rockwell Museum and to see it’s upcoming events and exhibitions, you can visit this website.