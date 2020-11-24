Rockwell Museum celebrates 6th Annual Gingerbread Invitational

CORNING, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- With the holiday season just around the corner so are all of the holiday traditions our families have come to know and love. The Rockwell Museum in Corning is continuing on with a holiday tradition of their own as they are set for their Sixth Annual ‘Gingerbread Invitational’.

This year, gingerbread artists responded to the theme Advancing Women, designing a gingerbread creation inspired by a woman historical figure, author, character or architect!

You can pick up your ballot at the admission desk when you check-in at The Rockwell to vote for what you believe is the best gingerbread house.

The Community Choice Award winner will be chosen by Rockwell Museum visitors throughout the exhibition and announced at the end of the month.

Credit: https://rockwellmuseum.org/