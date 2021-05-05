Rollover accident at intersection of Davis St. and Roe Ave.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — At approximately 6:30 p.m., the Elmira Police Department responded to a rollover accident at the intersection of Davis Street and Roe Avenue in Elmira.

One vehicle rolled over onto its side against a pole and a second vehicle that suffered heavy front end damage came to a stop nearby. It appears that at least one person had to be rescued from the vehicle that rolled over.

Two ambulances left the scene with occupants from the vehicles, including a dog that appeared to have been injured.









Surrounding streets are being blocked off by police while the scene is cleared out.

An Elmira Police Officer at the scene tells 18 News that more information may be released on Wednesday night or Thursday due to the severity of the accident.