Bridge reopens after rollover accident on I-86 in Painted Post

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A Painted Post bridge has reopened after a rollover accident on Wednesday morning, according to New York State Police.

The Painted Post Fire Department and other first responders blocked Exit 44 on I-86, as well as South Hamilton Street. The accident appeared to have been just beyond the North Hamilton Street intersection that crosses into North Hamilton Street.

It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved and what kind of injuries may have occurred.

18 News will continue to follow this story and provide more information as it becomes available.

