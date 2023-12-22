ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) — A rollover crash took place on Friday afternoon in the town of Erin.

According to an 18 News reporter on the scene, one vehicle was involved in the crash that took place on Swartwood Hill Road before noon. The road is restricted to one-lane traffic at this time.

Erin Fire Department, New York State Police and the New York Department of Transportation are on the scene of the crash, as well as an ambulance. Information on the crash is limited at this time but will be updated if more becomes available.