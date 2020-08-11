Rollover tractor-trailer accident in area of Lowman

UPDATE: According to the Chemung FireWire, I-86 east is shutdown after exit 57.

Lowman, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News breaking a story early Tuesday morning of a tractor-trailer accident.

Our reporter on the scene says that a tractor-trailer was rolled over on its side just outside of Exit 58 heading towards I-86 Eastbound near Pennsylvania.

Our reporter says that he asked if everyone was okay, and people on seen responded that they were ‘alright’.

This is a developing story so stick with 18 News both on air and online for the latest.

