Roughly twenty vehicles with tires slashed in Corning overnight

CORNING, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- On Wednesday April 29, at about 7AM, the Corning Police Department received a report from a northside resident that their tires had been slashed. Officers responded and began an investigation.

During the investigation, Officers patrolled the City’s northside residential area closest to the Village of Riverside and located nearly 20 other vehicles that had tires also ruined by criminal mischief.

Other law enforcement agencies are investigating reports of criminal mischief to tires in the Village of Riverside (Town of Corning).

The Corning Police Department is currently investigating and is working with members of the NY State Police and Steuben County Sheriff’s Office as the Village of Riverside and City of Corning criminal mischiefs are believed to be related.

Police are asking anyone in the area of the Village of Riverside and City of Corning’s northside residential area to call police with any information. Corning Police can be reached at (607) 962-0340 extension 1500.

This is a developing story and 18 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available to us.