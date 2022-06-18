ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – As New York seeks to heal from the racist and hate-fueled attack at Tops Markets in Buffalo, local community leaders are seeking to turn the tragedy into a turning point for a discussion on race.

This discussion included leaders in the community who spoke about race relations and how we can discuss race openly. Community Leader, Rosland Geter, organized and co-moderated the discussion.

The speakers were:

Vincent Spears , mental health counselor, Ph.D student at Liberty University

, mental health counselor, Ph.D student at Liberty University Babatunde Ayanfodun , diversity, equity, and inclusion coordinator at Corning Community College, My Brother’s Keeper coordinator at Elmira City School District

, diversity, equity, and inclusion coordinator at Corning Community College, My Brother’s Keeper coordinator at Elmira City School District Carnell Parks , Pastor at City Lights Church

, Pastor at City Lights Church Nykole Parks , a registered nurse at Arnot Health, community volunteer

, a registered nurse at Arnot Health, community volunteer Chad Spencer, Pastor at His Tabernacle

Full Discussion: