ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – As New York seeks to heal from the racist and hate-fueled attack at Tops Markets in Buffalo, local community leaders are seeking to turn the tragedy into a turning point for a discussion on race.
This discussion included leaders in the community who spoke about race relations and how we can discuss race openly. Community Leader, Rosland Geter, organized and co-moderated the discussion.
The speakers were:
- Vincent Spears, mental health counselor, Ph.D student at Liberty University
- Babatunde Ayanfodun, diversity, equity, and inclusion coordinator at Corning Community College, My Brother’s Keeper coordinator at Elmira City School District
- Carnell Parks, Pastor at City Lights Church
- Nykole Parks, a registered nurse at Arnot Health, community volunteer
- Chad Spencer, Pastor at His Tabernacle
Full Discussion: