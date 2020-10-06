Route 1025 closing for construction in Bradford County

STANDING STONE, Pa. (WETM) – A portion of Route 1025 (Valley Road) in Standing Stone Township, Bradford County, will be closed beginning next week.

On Tuesday, October 13, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew will close Valley Road between the intersections with Robinson Road and Red Rock Road, while they replace a deteriorating pipe.

A detour using Route 6 and Route 1023 (Keene Summit Road) in Standing Stone Township, Bradford County will be in place while the work is being performed.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, October 16, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.