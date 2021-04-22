Route 1030 closed in Bradford County

Local News

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Route 1030 (Woodland Lake Road) is closed between Route 1047 (Jackson Valley Road) and Newman Road due to a safety concern regarding the bridge that carries Woodland Lake Road over the Wappasening Creek, according to PennDOT.

The safety concern was discovered during routine bridge inspection.

A detour using Route 1049 (Leraysville Road), Route 1038 (Warren Center Road) and Jackson Valley Road is in place.

The bridge is expected to be reopen in November 2021, weather permitting.

