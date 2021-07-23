Lane closures coming for Route 13 in Horseheads for bridge repairs

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Lane closures are being scheduled along Route 13 in the Town of Horseheads, Chemung County to facilitate bridge repairs, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be maintained on Route 13 using alternating single-lane closures and temporary traffic signals at the bridge that carries Route 13 over Newton Creek just south of Main Street. Work is expected to last approximately four weeks.

Motorists should anticipate minor travel delays and build extra travel time into their schedule or seek an alternate route. Construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions.