BRADFORD AND TIOGA COUNTIES (WETM) — A portion of Route 14 that runs through Tioga and Bradford Counties is closed due to a crash.

According to PennDOT, the road is closed in both directions between Route 2017 (Ogdensburg Road) in Union Township and Route 414 (Cedar Ledge) in Canton Township. This closure was caused by a tractor-trailer crash. The road closed around 2 p.m. on Monday and is expected to stay closed for a few hours.

Motorists who need to travel through this area will need to use alternate routes until the roadway reopens. Southbound traffic can use Route 414 and Route 15, and northbound traffic can use Route 15 and Route 414 to bypass the closed road.

To check the condition of major roadways in Pennsylvania, visit 511pa.com. This story will be updated when Route 14 reopens.