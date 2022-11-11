HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic was diverted in Horseheads after an accident on Route 14 Friday evening.

Witnesses at the scene first reported the crash to 18 News just before 6:00 p.m. The crash happened near the intersection of Route 14 and Big Top Ice Cream.

According to 511, all lanes of Route 14 were closed from Oakwood Ave. to Chemung St. in Horseheads.

Details are limited, and there is currently no word on any injuries. 18 News will continue to follow the story and provide more information as it becomes available.