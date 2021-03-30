Route 14 in Montour Falls down to one lane for construction

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of new traffic patterns in place along Route 14 in the village of Montour Falls in Schuyler County, “to accommodate an ongoing project to resurface pavement and improve walkability in downtown Montour Falls.”

Work has recently resumed along Route 14 focusing on sidewalk and curb restoration, replacing traffic signals, and upgrading landscaping. Temporary lane shifts and single-lane closures controlled by flagging personnel will be required to complete this work.

Last year, the project repaved approximately 1.5 miles of roadway between Raymond Street and Marina Drive, along with a small section of Route 224.

As part of the ongoing project, construction is underway to replace the deck of the bridge carrying Route 14 over Catherine Creek. During this time, traffic will be maintained by a temporary signal for a one-way alternating traffic pattern. The bridge is expected to fully re-open to traffic by the end of 2021.

Construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions.

The total cost of the project is expected to be $6.1 million.