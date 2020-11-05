Route 199 in Sayre closed on Nov. 5 for railroad crossing replacement

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A portion of Route 199 (Spring Street) in Sayre will be closed for a railroad crossing replacement on Thursday, November 5.

Spring Street will be closed between North Lehigh Avenue and Bradford Street in Sayre while Norfolk Southern Railroad replaces the crossing.

A detour using New York Interstate 86, Route 220, Route 4020 (Mile Lane Road), Route 1069 (Elmira Street), Route 1068 (Lockhart Street) and Route 199 will be in place during the closure.

Work includes removing the existing railroad crossing and replacing it with a new rail seal and asphalt crossing.

The project is expected to be completed in just one day, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.