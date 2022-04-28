Montoursville, Pa. (WETM) — A highway restoration project is set to begin next week on Route 220 in Ulster Township.

The road work will be located approximately 1.7 miles north of Route 1022, the Bridge Street intersection, in Ulster, and 2.3 miles south of the intersection with Route 4014, Milan East Smithfield Road, in Milan.

The work will begin on Monday, May 2, where milling will begin on the existing roadway in order to replace the base.

Motorists are to expect single land conditions along with flaggers directing traffic. Additional work that is set to happen includes paving, guide rail upgrades, pavement marking, and other miscellaneous construction work.

This $635,000 restoration project is being done by R. DeVincentis Construction, Inc., and is expected to be completed by July of 2022.