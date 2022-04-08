MORRIS TWP, Pa. (WETM ) – A three-year road work project in Tioga County is nearing its end, officials have announced.

On April 12, PennDOT said crews will continue spraying a retaining wall on Route 414 from the intersection of Wilson Hill Road and continuing north for 0.58 miles. Crews will spray a surface treatment for dust control during the evening.

LLT Trucking, LLC is the main contractor for the three-year project which is scheduled to finish in September 2022. PennDOT said the project costs $4.9 million.

Drivers are reminded to be cautious through work zones and to check 511PA for the latest updates.