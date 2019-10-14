One person life-flighted after an accident on Route 417

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has been life-flighted after a three-vehicle accident on Route 417 in the Town of Erwin.

According to our reporter at the scene, a car and a log truck collided on the road and a third car went into a ditch attempting to avoid the accident.

The driver of the car struck by the truck was life-flighted off the road.





An 18 News viewer sent the following pictures of a helicopter at the scene and said a vehicle was towed from the scene.





As of 2:00 p.m., Route 417 was still closed, but our reporter at the scene says it appears the road will reopen soon.

The crash is still under investigation and 18 News will have more on this story as information becomes available.