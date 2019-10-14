Run Past Cancer 5K and one mile Fun Walk/Run coming to Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) —The Run Past Cancer 5K and One Mile Fun Walk/Run is Saturday, Oct. 26 at Smythe Park in Mansfield.

Between now and Friday, Oct. 25, attendees can preregister in person for the 5K or one-miler by picking up registration forms at Oswald Cycle Works at 7 North Main Street in Mansfield or Wild Asaph Outfitters at 71 Main Street in Wellsboro. Turn the completed forms in at Wild Asaph or Oswald’s along with a check made payable to the American Cancer Society to cover the entry fee.

Attendees can also register for the 5K or one-miler on race day Oct. 26 beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the pavilion at Smythe Park in Mansfield.

The entry fee for the 5K is $25 and $15 for the one-miler. The maximum amount immediate family members will be asked to pay to enter the one-miler is $30. On race day, registration will stay open until the start of each race. The Fun Walk/Run will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the 5K at 10 a.m.

Those entering the 5K are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. One prize will be awarded for Best Dressed. The overall male and female 5K winners will each receive a medal. First, second and third place medals will be awarded to the top three male and/or female finishers in the following age categories: 13 and under, 14 to 19, 20 to 29, 30 to 39, 40 to 49, 50 to 59 and 60 and up.

One Mile Walk/Run participating families and individuals are also encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. Prizes will be awarded for Best Dressed, Funniest, Scariest, Most Unusual, Cutest, Best Fictional Character, Best Group and Coolest Celebrity. The first, second and third place runners will each receive an award.

All participants in the 5K and one-miler will each receive a goodie bag, which will include a coupon for free ice cream at Peggy’s Candies & Gifts in Wellsboro.

This year’s goal is to raise $3,000 in the fight against cancer. For information, call Terry Borneman at 1-410-428-8615.