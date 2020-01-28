Runway for a Cause coming Corning’s Radisson Hotel

Corning, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock was joined in studio this morning by Runway for a Cause co-owners Katie Hardiman and Emmi Saufley, two entrepreneurs in their early 20’s.

The organization is a non-profit that brings local fashion designers from the Southern Tier of New York together to show off and display their talent and to fundraise for local and national charities.

Some of the charities that they have selected for their upcoming event to benefit are The Salvation Army, The Thirst Project, St. Jude’s Children Hospital, and The Children’s Miracle Network.

Runway for a Cause will be at the Radisson Hotel in Corning this Saturday, February, 1st starting at 6:30PM. There will be raffle baskets at the event and Runway for a Cause will also be accepting donations the day of the vent.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite. Just type in Runway for a Cause and Corning and you will be re-directed to their page.