PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Rushville man was arrested by Penn Yan police following an arrest warrant made by a superior court.

According to Penn Yan Police, John E. Johnston III, 40, was arrested on Sept. 29, after a Yates County Grand Jury indicted him on multiple drug sales that took place in 2022.

Police are alleging Johnston of selling Fentanyl, 4-ANPP, a federally regulated fentanyl precursor, Cocaine, and Buprenorphine, in the Village of Penn Yan on multiple dates throughout the year.

Johnston was charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony, one count of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a class C felony, and one count criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a class D felony.

Johnston was arraigned in Yates County Superior Court and was remanded to the Yates County Jail on $20,000 bail/$40,000 bond.