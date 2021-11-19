Ruth Touschner celebrates her 109th birthday at the Chemung County Nursing Facility

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ruth Touschner celebrated her 109th birthday on Friday at the Chemung County Nursing Facility.

Ruth has lived through two world wars, two economic depressions, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

She celebrated with family members of all ages, the youngest member being her great-great-grandaughter.

In honor of her birthday, Chemung County Executive Chris Moss proclaimed November 21 as Ruth Touschner Day

18 News visited Ruth in 2019 for her 107th birthday and were told by the facility nurses to mark our calendars for next year because Ruth is still as ‘healthy as a horse.’