ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Wednesday, April 6th 2022, is Safe Place Selfie Day. On this day the National Weather Service, Weather Ready Nation Ambassadors, and meteorologists are taking a selfie in their storm ready safe places and encouraging others to do the same.

When thinking about the different hazards to shelter from, it is important to think about what types of severe weather are common for your area.

In case of a tornado, a storm shelter or basement is the best idea but if not possible you want to be insure a sturdy interior room with no doors or windows. In case of a severe thunderstorm or strong winds you want to be inside away from windows. In flash flooding, you should get to the highest ground possible.

Take multiple pictures in different locations for different hazards. For example, a car can shield you from lightning but you do not want to be in a car during a flash flood or tornado.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, identifying safe locations can minimize hesitation and ensure safe decisions. Use the hashtag #SafePlaceSelfie and tag others to encourage them to find their safe place.