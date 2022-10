Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell residents, students, and parents are being reminded of a safety drill at the high school today.

The Hornell Police Department told 18 News that there would be a safety drill taking place at the Hornell City High School on October 6.

The drill was set to start at 10:00 a.m. and will last until 4:00 p.m.