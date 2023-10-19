ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s always important to teach driving safety to young drivers preparing to get out on the road. Regardless of where somebody is on the road, anything can happen.

Traffic Bureau Supervisor, Sgt. Joseph Linehan, of the Elmira Police Department, said the best things that teenagers can do to mitigate any hazards while they’re driving is obeying the vehicle and traffic safety laws. Which pertains to being off of cell phones, avoid using social media and being on alert for oncoming traffic, and avoiding any distractions.

“If you are coming to an intersection, even though the lights green. Make sure you’re looking kind of in both directions to make sure that someone else’s and breaking and traffic law and running a stoplight, that can prevent you from getting in an accident and being hurt,” said Linehan.

Important to keep in mind that for teenage driving in New York, it is illegal for 16 and 17-year-old drivers to be out past 9:00 p.m., according to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles. For more information visit their site by clicking here.