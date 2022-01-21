Safety when in negative temperatures

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- As temperatures approach potentially record-breaking lows into the negatives Friday night into Saturday, there is a potential for hypothermia or frostbite with extended exposure. Hypothermia is when the body temperature overall is below 95 degrees Fahrenheit, frostbite deals with more localized damage from the cold.

It is crucial to know the symptoms of frostbite and hypothermia to know how to treat it properly: Symptoms of frostbite include pain, discoloration, or numbness. Signs of hypothermia include not being able to regulate body temperature, so feeling cold to the touch, and overall mental confusion.

There are certain people who are more at risk including those on either age of the age spectrums, young and old. Also drinking alcohol before outdoor exposure can be a risk factor as well.

There is frostnip- which is a more mild form of cold-related injury.

“It’s kind of a spectrum going from frostnip to frostbite because frostnip is a lot easier to treat you just remove them from the environment. Frostbite becomes a bit more concerning. You’ve had prolonged exposure, there’s actual crystallization and damage inside the tissues, so may require a much higher level of care ” said D.O. Robert Wicelinski, Vice-Chair of Emergency Medicine at Arnot Health.

The best way to prevent hypothermia, frostbite, and frostnip is to avoid going outside if you can and especially avoid long-term exposure. Cover up as much as you can so there is no exposed skin.

D.O. Wicelinski, also says, “Everyone handles pain a little bit differently, but if the pain is severe enough for you, or if there’s significant discoloration, loss of either sensation or motor function (where you can’t use the extremity or feel the extremity the way you feel you should be able to) it’s always best to get the experts opinion.”

If you suspect you have any cold-related injury it is best to seek medical attention. Temperatures can happen in as little as 30 minutes of exposure when temperatures are in the negative double digits.

