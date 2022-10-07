(WETM) — Starting next week, Local Salvation Army locations will start accepting applications for families in need of gifts this holiday season.

Appointments will be available at the following locations during these dates and times:

Corning : October 12 – 14

: October 12 – 14 The Corning Salvation army is located at 32 Denison Parkway East, Corning N.Y. You can call 607 962-4681 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the above-listed dates.

Elmira : October 18 – 21 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., and on October 19 & 26 from 5 p.m. – 7p.m.

: October 18 – 21 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., and on October 19 & 26 from 5 p.m. – 7p.m. The Elmira Salvation Army is located at 414 Lake Street, Elmira N.Y.

Participants must provide a photo I.D., proof of address, proof of all household income, an I.D. for children ages up to 13, two toy selections, and clothing and shoe sizes for each child.

If you have any more questions, you can contact the Elmira location at (607) 732-0314, and the Corning location at 315-962-4681.