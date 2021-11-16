Salvation Army holds Angel Tree program in the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – Across the Twin Tiers, the Salvation Army is now handing out angel tags as part of their Angel Tree program.

Each angel tag handed out can help a child who is in need of essential items during the holiday season. The fundraiser is being held at Northwest Bank and Family Dollar in Westfield, C&N Bank in Knoxville, and Family Dollar in Osceola.

“You’ll see these tags in different locations,” service secretary Laurie Wood said. “On these tags are the children that are in most need of clothing items, coats, foods, things like that. And these go specifically to that child.”

Other programs hosted by the Salvation Army this year include the food and toy basket programs as well as the Red Kettle Campaign.

