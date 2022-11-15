(WETM) – Following two years of restrictions and lower fundraising totals, the Salvation Army is hoping to up the amount it raises during its Red Kettle Campaign this winter that starts Tuesday.

Major Stephen Carroll of the Niagara Falls Corps said that the Campaign has taken a hard blow the last two years. In 2020, intense restrictions limited where the Salvation Army could post its bell ringers. In 2021, while restrictions eased, many people were still wary of COVID and avoided volunteering, he said.

According to Carroll, the fundraiser dropped from $121,000 to $34,000 over the last three years. So this year, Caroll said the organization hopes to bring the amount back up to $80,000.

“That’s a lot to raise in what amounts to most people’s pocket change,” Carroll said. “But if everyone who lived in Chemung and Schuyler Counties gave just one dollar, we’d reach our goal overnight.”

The campaign started on November 15, but some bell ringers were already on duty at local grocery stores. Taking a new approach to grow the fundraiser, Carroll said the Salvation Army is posting comic videos to its Facebook page that he is “convinced will go viral.”

December 13 will be “Ten Dollar Tuesday”, where the public is encouraged to donate a $10 bill.

December 16 will be “Filler Up” Friday, where people can bring their loose change to fill the kettles.

December 20 will be “20 on 20”, when the public is invited to donate a $20 bill.

Anyone interested in donating or volunteering can contact Major Carroll at 607-732-0314.